Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLL. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Shares of WLL opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $4,770,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

