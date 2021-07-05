WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WideOpenWest in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

