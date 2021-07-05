William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE FC opened at $34.29 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 22.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

