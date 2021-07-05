William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ASGN in a report released on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist boosted their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

