Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,482,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Shares of WSM opened at $161.58 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

