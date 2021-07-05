Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 270,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $5,343,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $231.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

