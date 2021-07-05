Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) traded up 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 15,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 83,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

