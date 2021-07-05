WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000.

