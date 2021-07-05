Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.53. 13,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,177. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

