Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $819,998.89 and approximately $2,460.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for about $138.00 or 0.00405036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,942 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.