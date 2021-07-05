Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $446,759.83 and $75,575.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,629.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.92 or 0.06565356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.36 or 0.01499729 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00408717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00160460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.52 or 0.00631939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00423476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.00333936 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

