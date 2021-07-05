World Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $86,917.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $86,917.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00167011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.45 or 1.00251388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00911082 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,698,537 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.