WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $5.49 on Top Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.49 or 0.00016310 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $82,694.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00166634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,777.22 or 1.00438137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

