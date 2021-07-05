Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $3.26 or 0.00009638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $213,940.02 and approximately $3,735.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

