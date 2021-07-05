Wrapped BNB Price Tops $326.05 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $326.05 or 0.00979097 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $651.03 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00133301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00166230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,275.67 or 0.99922847 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,147,756 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

