Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $233.22 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $448,009.23 and approximately $4,514.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $233.22 or 0.00683097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

