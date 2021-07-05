Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $95.84 million and $9.58 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $57.15 or 0.00168783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.61 or 0.00917300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.78 or 0.08238724 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.