Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Wynn Resorts worth $53,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN opened at $121.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

