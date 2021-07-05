X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Achieves $10.53 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $10.53 million and $51,993.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018737 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,104,117,638 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

