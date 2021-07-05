XcelToken Plus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $209.00 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded up 17% against the dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $209.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00911241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.08209160 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com . XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

XcelToken Plus Coin Trading

