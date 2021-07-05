Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.97.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

