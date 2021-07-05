Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 1.5%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.40. 160,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 286,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XIACF. HSBC raised shares of Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

