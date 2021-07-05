Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.56. 1,698,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,990. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

