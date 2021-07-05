Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,043 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 276,785 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock opened at $144.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

