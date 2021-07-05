XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.