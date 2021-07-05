XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $24,158.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00134629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00166490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.16 or 0.99940687 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,519 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

