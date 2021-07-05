Ycash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,742.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $26,742.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00334481 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00143107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00187471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001779 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,318,544 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

