YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $189,678.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00009200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $70,228.07 and $189,678.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.00930450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.39 or 0.08306892 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

