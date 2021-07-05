YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Down 9% This Week

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $3,882.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

