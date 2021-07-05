Yield Protocol Trading Down 0.8% This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $77,486.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.09 or 0.00926005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.23 or 0.08253379 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

