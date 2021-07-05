YOU COIN Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $493,303.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00923560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.21 or 0.08248718 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

