Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Yum China posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30. Yum China has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

