Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Anterix posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

ATEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,071.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $14,358,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.45. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.48.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

