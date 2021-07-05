Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.65 Million

Brokerages expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $125.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,483 shares of company stock worth $2,125,953 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $10,865,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

