Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.21 Million

Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report sales of $34.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $34.94 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year sales of $131.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

CSTR opened at $20.45 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $451.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

