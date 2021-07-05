Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $4.53. Celanese reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $16.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $154.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

