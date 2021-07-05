Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Announce -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $751.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

