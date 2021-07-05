Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $12.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.42 million and the highest is $16.66 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $9.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $51.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.88 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Avenir Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 73.6% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 358,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.39 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

