Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.18). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GKOS stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 206,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,937. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,870,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

