Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.93. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $52.53 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

