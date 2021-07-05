Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the lowest is $2.96. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $223.91 on Monday. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

