Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Univest Financial reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 828.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $769.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

