Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.30 Million

Analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to announce sales of $94.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.60 million. Vicor posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,887 in the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.97 on Monday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

