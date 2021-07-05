Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 147,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

