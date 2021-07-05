Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce $194.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.02 million and the highest is $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.