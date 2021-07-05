Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Helios Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,533,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

