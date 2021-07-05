Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $53.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.52 million to $56.50 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $225.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.