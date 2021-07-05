Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.91. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

