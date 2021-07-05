Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.18. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $547.80 million, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

