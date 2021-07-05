Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. TopBuild posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.95. The stock had a trading volume of 212,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,956. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $112.13 and a 1 year high of $235.50.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

